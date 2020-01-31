Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $102.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,091. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.62.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,550,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $34,602,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

