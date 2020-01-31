Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $102.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.
Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,091. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.62.
In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,550,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $34,602,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
