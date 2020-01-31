PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Stock Price Up 5.4% on Strong Earnings

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $35.72, approximately 1,015,460 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 574,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

POL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 14.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after buying an additional 177,202 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 400,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 3,010.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 630,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PolyOne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PolyOne by 55.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About PolyOne (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

