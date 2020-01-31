Poseidon Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $435,723.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $20.38 million and $435,723.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.02900767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036556 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00121343 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network's total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,144,575,307 tokens. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network's official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

