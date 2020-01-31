Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 20,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,271,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

