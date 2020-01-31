Power Integrations Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.16. Power Integrations has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $106.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $160,655.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,561,949.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $468,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,844 shares of company stock worth $8,113,058. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.