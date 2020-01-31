Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $97.76. 176,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,272,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $618,532.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,158. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.