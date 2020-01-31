Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Power Integrations updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.36. 29,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $106.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $122,871.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,844 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,058 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

