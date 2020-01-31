PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after purchasing an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,648 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,699,000 after purchasing an additional 424,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,988,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.47. 5,710,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,681. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.