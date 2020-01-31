PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight Capital cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.89.

PSK traded down C$0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 510,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.94. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$20.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

