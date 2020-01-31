Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.02, 156,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 283,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Precipio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Precipio alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 525.32% and a negative return on equity of 94.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.