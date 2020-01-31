Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.99.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 683,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $338.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.47. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

