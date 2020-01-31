Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its stake in Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,453.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,002.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,400.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,274.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

