Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Probe Metals Inc (CVE:PRB)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.26, approximately 62,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 62,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 24.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $149.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36.

Probe Metals Company Profile (CVE:PRB)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project, which includes approximately 808 claims covering an area of 32,743 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

