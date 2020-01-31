Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 360,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 84,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

