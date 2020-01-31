Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 79 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.52. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,345. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average of $123.57.

