Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,490. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

