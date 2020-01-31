Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Invests $31,000 in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

EFAX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $63.29 and a 12 month high of $73.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24.

