Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Makes New $171,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $7,801,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $5,791,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4,617.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 417.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.16. 13,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.