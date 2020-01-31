Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 313 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,869,000 after acquiring an additional 657,869 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,336,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,432,000 after acquiring an additional 65,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,119,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,734,000 after acquiring an additional 91,960 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $54.08. 5,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,940. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $54.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62.

