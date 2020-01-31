Profile Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $90,701.00 and $10,461.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, Coinrail and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046318 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00067317 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,493.14 or 0.99831934 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000730 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053155 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

