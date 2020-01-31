Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.47. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFIE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $927,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 211,515 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 116,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 103,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

