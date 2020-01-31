Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Announces Earnings Results

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Progressive stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,065. Progressive has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Progressive alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.