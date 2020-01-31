Prologis Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Prologis stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Prologis has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,328,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,685,000 after buying an additional 193,512 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

