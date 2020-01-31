Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.52.
PUMP opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. Propetro has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Propetro
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
