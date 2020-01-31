Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

PUMP opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. Propetro has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.39 million. Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. Equities analysts expect that Propetro will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

