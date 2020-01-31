ProShares Short Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFX) Trading Down 0.2%

ProShares Short Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFX) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.35 and last traded at $46.30, approximately 9,020 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 2,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Euro ETF stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 317,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,838,000. ProShares Short Euro ETF makes up about 3.3% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 635.05% of ProShares Short Euro ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

