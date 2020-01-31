Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.8% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,173,000 after acquiring an additional 369,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after acquiring an additional 546,541 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,210,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,091,000 after acquiring an additional 515,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.11. 9,995,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,090,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

