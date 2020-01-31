Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $24.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

