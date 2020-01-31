Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 260.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,380. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71.

