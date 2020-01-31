Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $85,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.70. 3,476,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

