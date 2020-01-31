Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 931,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,881,000.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Shares of QAI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,245. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.5878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.