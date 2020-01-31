Proxeus Market Capitalization Tops $683,048.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Proxeus has a market capitalization of $683,048.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proxeus has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proxeus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proxeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.78 or 0.02899628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00194013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Proxeus

Proxeus was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp . The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.