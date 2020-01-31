Prudent Investors Network Invests $285,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Prudent Investors Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Prudent Investors Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VHT traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.44. 12,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,457. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.26.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

