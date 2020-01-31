Prudent Investors Network Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Prudent Investors Network bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,881,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 15.0% of Prudent Investors Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prudent Investors Network owned approximately 0.56% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,103. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $109.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.