Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.11. 1,441,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,130. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

