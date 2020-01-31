Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 8,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.