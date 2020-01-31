PulteGroup, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHM. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 373,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,790.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,035,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,022,000 after purchasing an additional 986,745 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 49.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,493,000 after purchasing an additional 863,376 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,650,000 after purchasing an additional 533,396 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.