PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Evercore ISI currently has $49.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.52.

NYSE PHM traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. 4,173,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

