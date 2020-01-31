Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for SLM Corp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for SLM in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.01 on Friday. SLM has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $94,453,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,770,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,567 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,026,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

