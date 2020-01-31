Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Cut by Analyst

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TCF Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

TCF Financial stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.