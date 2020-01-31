Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.64 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.93.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.12. The company had a trading volume of 452,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.64 and its 200 day moving average is $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

