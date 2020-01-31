Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

LFUS traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.07. 1,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

