Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Callaway Golf Co Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.69.

ELY opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,128 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 88,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

