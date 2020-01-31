Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Raised by Svb Leerink

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.71. 497,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,786. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. Illumina has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Illumina by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $98,643,000 after buying an additional 80,523 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,449,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Illumina by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

