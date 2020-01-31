QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti increased their target price on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of QADA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. QAD has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 1.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.86%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $96,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,300,095 shares in the company, valued at $207,350,580.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,286,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,332,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $2,690,301. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in QAD by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in QAD by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.