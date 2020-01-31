Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.81 million.Qorvo also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,777,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,506. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.20.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

