Quadrant Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $231,806,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after buying an additional 438,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.86 on Friday, hitting $274.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,571. The stock has a market cap of $268.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.50. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

