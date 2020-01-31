Quark Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $22.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 262,411,144 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.