Qwertycoin Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $790,261.00 and $843.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

