R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 980,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,887. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.14. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

