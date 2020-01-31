RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on RMED. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

In other news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,682 shares of company stock valued at $78,871. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMED. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RA Medical Systems stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 189,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,395. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. On average, research analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

